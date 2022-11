HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The Skins are in the final four.

The ride continues under first-year Head Coach Donnie Mays. Hurricane used another great offensive performance from senior running back Mondrell Dean as the Redskins defeated George Washington 56-28.

Hurricane will face top-seeded Parkersburg South in the Class AAA semifinal game. The Patriots defeated Musselman in Parkersburg Friday night.