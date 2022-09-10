HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane keeps on dominating.

The Redskins continue to blossom under first-year Head Coach Donnie Mays. Hurricane rolled to a 56-7 win over previously unbeaten George Washington.

It was a complete game on both sides of the ball. The Skins produced a fumble recovery for a touchdown, pick six and a safety.

Hurricane sets up a huge AAA clash against Spring Valley Sept. 17 in Cabell County. The Patriots are back home hosting Huntington in a rematch of last year’s second round playoff game.