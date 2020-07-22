Hurricane Boys Basketball set to conclude three-week summer practice session

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – A little more than a month ago, Hurricane boys basketball started its offseason conditioning.

As the summer has rolled on the Redskins are getting set to conclude their three-week summer practice period, which means its back to normal, just outside.

The Redskins don’t mind the heat as they try to get in sync. Hurricane has just two seniors and one junior on its roster for the upcoming year.

Despite a 7-16 finish last season, coach Lance Southerland’s squad remains upbeat even though this team will have tons of youth.

Southerland says its great to have his team back together again, but admits changes could be coming to high school basketball across the state due to COVID-19.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories