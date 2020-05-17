Hurricane community gathers for memorial to remember 8th grade basketball player Will Washburn

HURRICANE, WV – (WOWK) – On the night of April 27th — The Hurricane community was devastated.

15-year-old Hurricane Middle School basketball star Will Washburn tragically passed away while shooting hoops at his home.

Today the community mourned his death for the first time publicly — our Haley Kosik shares the voices of his loved ones.

Click the video player to hear from some of those who knew Will the best.

