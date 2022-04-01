SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tonight we had a battle between the two unbeaten; 7-0 South Charleston hosted 6-0 Hurricane.

It was pretty chilly out there, but that didn’t stop a big crowd from coming out to watch these two powerhouse programs.

We caught it tied at two; Skins’ Alivia Meeks standing on first.

Alex Anderson had a big hit to center, almost hitting the back wall, and Meeks took off. She rounded third, and took it home to snag the lead.

Lexi Scarberry still on the mound for the Black Eagles; Hurricane’s Reagan Boggess sent it down the line. Scarberry rounded second, and slid into third.

The Skins’ will sub here; Grace Robbie up to bat next for Hurricane.

She hit it in the infield, scoring Carson Bailes and pushing their lead to two.

The Black Eagles would manage one more run, but Hurricane stayed in front to win it 4-3.

Check out highlights above!

The Skins hand SC their first loss of the season, and roll to 7-0. South Charleston is now 7-1.

Up next: South Charleston hosts Meigs High School at noon on Saturday. Hurricane travels to Parkersburg South Saturday at 1pm.