Hurricane High School Football Preview

Hurricane, W. Va (WOWK) — The Redskins enter the season with a very experienced and senior-heavy offense. However, on defense they look to reload with talent.

Head Coach Jeremy Taylor enters his 8th season with the Redskins, and while it’s his offense that is most experienced, his focus has been on offensive fundamentals in the preseason.

“Getting our receivers to block is really a big thing,” said Taylor. “Last year it hurt us. And we’ve been working on our passing game. That was probably our biggest downfall last year, our passing game.”

Hurricane kicks off their season with the War on 34 against Winfield.

