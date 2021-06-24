Hurricane is headed to baseball state championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This state semifinal game got competitive late, but Hurricane still came out on top the final 10-7, to roll on to the state championship game.

Hurricane racked up a nine run lead by the fifth inning.

And here’s how that run began:

Fourth inning action, bases loaded for the Redskins, and Ethan Spolarich hit it with a bounce through the infield that scored both his man on third, Brogan Brown, and his man on second, Cam Carney.

That made it 4-1, Hurricane.

Then, the Redskins had a man on second and first, and Joel Gardner had a monster hit that flew all the way to the back wall; which gave both Caden Dingess and Spolarich enough time to cross home plate.

The score now 6-1.

Hurricane then rolled on to a 10-1 lead.

But those Red Dragons weren’t done battling yet.

A man on third and second for SA, and Michael Hindman hit it big, it was caught, but Brady Williams was able to make the score.

St. Albans battled hard in that last home stretch, tallying six runs of their own, to make the final 10-7.

Check out the highlights above!