Charleston, W. Va (WOWK) — Nearly two hundred people gathered at the Charleston Marriott for football and fundraising on Thursday night. The college football season is nearly a month away but WOWK was able to get inside the huddle tonight and preview the season with the voice of the Mountaineers Tony Caridi.

"Not only is it a new coach, it's new coordinators, it's new styles of play, it's new culture. So, I'm intrigued by it all. I want to see the pieces all come together," said Caridi. "I couldn't be happier with what I've seen since Neal Brown was hired right at the turn of the year. I think he's touched everything that needed to be touched. It'll be a rebuilding year. There's no doubt that."