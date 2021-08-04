Hurricane man wins 102nd WV Amateur

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday was the final round of the 102nd West Virginia amateur, and a man from Hurricane won it for the first time ever.

Phillip Reale won this year’s championship after scoring a 65, including two bogeys and seven birdies.

He competed in the West Virginia Amateur back in 2019 and came close, finishing in the top three, but today he was able to close it out and win it in the final stretch.

Reale comes from a family of golfers; in fact, his brother won this tournament before.

He says his putting is what closed the gap for him this time.

“I was nervous to start the day,” said Reale. “Got the first put to go. First good shot, loosened up a little bit, and started hittin’ it really well towards the end. Just played good safe golf comin down the stretch. Kept puttin’ well, which is the bread and butter all week.”

The champion also commented on Steve Fox, who completed his 54th and final West Virginia Amateur today; saying in part: “the fact that he’s out here at 67 competing with everyone is amazing… and they won’t find a better ambassador for the game.”