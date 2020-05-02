Hurricane Pitcher Brenden Lewis named a top 24 finalist for ‘Frame My Future’ scholarship

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Hurricane Senior Pitcher Brenden Lewis is one of many area baseball players who won’t play in his final high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic —but there is still a way that you — yes you — can help the future Shepard University star, and its a painless process involving this photograph.

Lewis entered the Frame My Future Scholarship Contest — when it opened 10 days ago — he was one of 4000 students nationwide — now he is now a top 24 finalist and as of today has cracked the top 5 in voting.

The top 3 finishers win money, everyone gets one vote every 24 hours and we wish him the best of luck and urge you to vote for a Key member of Hurricane’s 2018 title team.

Without any games to play, this would be one of the more positive things about Lewis’s senior year — the Redskins standout says even he is shocked by how far he has come in this contest.

“We were really surprised because we thought it would be a long shot but being narrowed down to the top 24 is really cool. Framing my future when I am striking out the side it has inspired me to become a sports agent, Lewis said.”

With the top 3 finishers earning money – Lewis says if he wins, he plans to use it to a college education.

To help him win, click the link here, then type his name or scroll down the list and select his name to cast your vote.

