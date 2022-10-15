ONA, WV (WOWK) – A bit of a rivalry game in Ona tonight, Cabell Midland hosting Hurricane, both teams entered this one at 5-1.

The Knights got on the board first, Zach Roberts with a 30 yard run into the endzone.

You can watch highlights above!

Hurricane responded in that next drive though, Mondrell Dean punching it in from the goal line to tie it.

Midland started to slip in the second quarter, Hurricane capitalizing on it to go into halftime up 20-7.

Hurricane ran away with it in the second half the final 35-14.