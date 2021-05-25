Hurricane shuts out St. Albans in MSAC baseball tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The MSAC baseball tournament is being held at Appalachian Power Park this week, and ‘game one’ had a pretty crazy final score.

But that can be expected when you’re up against the number one seed, Hurricane.

The first two innings went scoreless, then Redskins’ Cam Carney snagged a hit that landed him on second.

Ethan Spolarich then came out to bat for Hurricane, and hit it big to center field, which ran Carney home.

That was the first run of many for Hurricane.

The final today 7-0; Redskins take home the shut out win against the St. Albans Red Dragons.

