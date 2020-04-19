Hurricane softball star Alivia Meeks named top 100 player in Class of 2022

HURRICANE, WV. (WOWK) – Area Softball fans know Hurricane infielder Alivia Meeks is a sensational player, but what you may not know — is she is now one of the top 100 players in the nation from the class of 2022 — and as I found out there’s a good chance she will continue to climb up those rankings.

As the Redksins leadoff hitter, last season Aliva Meeks job was to set to on base at all costs and she succeeded finishing the year hitting .400 to go along with 4 home runs and 30 rbi.

My number one thing I got to get on base, even if its a walk, a hit, a dinger anything to get on base to score runs, Meeks said.”

The Middle Infielder had an on-base percentage of .441 and was named to the extra elite 100 for the class of 2022- simply put — shes the 89th best player in the nation in her graduating class.

“It’s such an honor, like just to be ranked among some of the greatest girls in the country, like that’s just cereal. I’m just so blessed.”

During the school year she’s out to capture another state title — in the summer she’s playing travel ball all across the country — but her biggest dream lies ahead

“I see myself at a d1 college playing softball for somebody, that’s just what I’ve always seen from myself and I’m confident that I will be there.”

Her travel coach calls her a “Lights out -defender making plays worthy of the ESPN top 10 list”, and her high school coach Meghan Stevens echos that statement

“She’s really, really focused, she wants to win, she wants her team to win and she also has the ultimate goal of going and playing at a big school, she’s had interest from every power 5 conference school so, she’s got big goals and she works towards them.”‘

And no matter where she is — that’s what she’s doing every day —-until she achieves them.

Meeks helped hurricane earn its 5th consecutive state championship last season — and was the only freshman on the team to see significant time both in the field and at the plate. We wish her the best of luck moving forward.