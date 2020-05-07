Hurricane sports community mourns the loss of Will Washburn

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK) – Just nine days after the tragic death of Hurricane Middle School Basketball standout Will Washburn the news is still hard for many to come to grips with.

“It’s awful he didn’t get to live the life he deserved, he had big plans and had a big future coming and it doesn’t feel real, Austin Dearing said.”

Washburn’s coaches describe him as a total pleasure to be around.

“He had the best way of bringing the best out of everybody, teachers, students, anybody that came in contact, he is a special kid, Dustin Walls said.”

“He was an awesome person, he looked out for our 6th graders when he was an 8th grader he looked out for younger kids, he was just the friend that made everybody comfortable, Shane Nicely said.”

“He’ll be remembered here as a great young man, not only great on the court but he was great outside on the basketball floor, Cliff Stout said.”

There’s no way anybody will forget Will Washburn because “We’re going to take this jersey, its retired no one will wear 10 and were probably going to have it framed or encased in something an then hang it over our bench that way he will be with us, said Nicely.”

The school will also honor Washburn’s legacy by placing his initials and number on the backboard of both hoops — and Austin Dearing wants to make sure will is in all of our hearts daily — giving away 400 bands with his initials on it.

“I kind of wanted to do something for their family and this community to leave a piece of will with everyone forever. I think its a good way to honor will , something you can just look down and see everyday and just remember, Dearing said.”

They will also remember his smile — which was always seen from ear to ear.

“His infectious smile will just lighten you up he is one of those people always having fun, Dearing said.”

“When you were around him he just like lit up a room, Shawn Rigney said.”

And he’ll continue to light up the lives of those who knew him best — this time in spirit.