CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted Hurricane; the Redskins are on a tear so far this season, heading into this game 14-3.

The Knights also sat with a strong record heading in, with only four losses.



Hurricanes’ bats were hot out of the gate. Damian Witty hit it to left field, scoring Brogan Brown. This tied the game at one.

Check out highlights above!

We had a very close call, it looked like it could’ve gone either way. Hurricane pitch, catcher misses it, a Knights’ runner comes bolting in and they collide at the plate; it was ruled an out.

Two bags loaded for the ‘Skins, and Quarrier Philips sent it flying to right field, scoring both Brogan Brown and Damian Witty.

Hurricane kept it rolling all night long to win it 9-5 and collect their 15th win on the season.