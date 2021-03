SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane men’s basketball traveled to Sissonville for their seventh game of the season.

The Redskins were up by 20 points, but blew the lead and barely pulled out the win.

Head Coach Lance Southerland says it’s because they shot 8 for 27 at the free throw line.

Hurricane will play Cabell Midland tomorrow for their third game in three days.

