HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane hosted Cabell Midland for the first game in the Class AAA Region IV series; the ‘Skins won it 9-2.

Hurricane was up 4-1 in the top of the fourth.

Cabell Midland’s Logan Lingenfelter crushed the fastball over the centerfield wall to give the Knights their second run of the night.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hurricane was up by three runs.

Chase Hager goes opposite for the lead off double. Two batters later, Hager now standing on third, Ethan Spolarich goes deep to give Hurricane a couple more insurance runs, now leading 7-2.

The final 9-2; the two face each other again Wednesday night at Cabell Midland.