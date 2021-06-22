Huskies lose late to Sissonville in softball state tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this Class AA state tournament matchup, Sissonville is competing for their first state title in six years while the Huskies are looking for their fourth in a row.

And it was 1-1 until the fourth inning; both of those runs came in the first.

With bases loaded for the Indians, Autumn Bailey hit it to the left in-field and it dropped, which gave that man on third, Emma Meade, enough time to bring it in for the score.

Meade’s run made it 1-0, Sissonville.

Then the Huskies’ Caroline Woody walked it to first; and she was able to steal second that next play.

Sydney Bright was up to bat next for Hoover and she sent it to right center; Woody was able to round third and take it all the way home for Hoover’s first score of the game.

But Sissonville broke it open after the fourth, the final 7-3, Indians.

Sissonville takes on Oak Glen tonight around 8pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter