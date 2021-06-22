Huskies lose late to Sissonville in softball state tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this Class AA state tournament matchup, Sissonville is competing for their first state title in six years while the Huskies are looking for their fourth in a row.

And it was 1-1 until the fourth inning; both of those runs came in the first.

With bases loaded for the Indians, Autumn Bailey hit it to the left in-field and it dropped, which gave that man on third, Emma Meade, enough time to bring it in for the score.

Meade’s run made it 1-0, Sissonville.

Then the Huskies’ Caroline Woody walked it to first; and she was able to steal second that next play.

Sydney Bright was up to bat next for Hoover and she sent it to right center; Woody was able to round third and take it all the way home for Hoover’s first score of the game.

But Sissonville broke it open after the fourth, the final 7-3, Indians.

Sissonville takes on Oak Glen tonight around 8pm.