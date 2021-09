ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Elk River showed out in Herbert Hoover’s game against Nitro; and they had a reason to be loud.

The Huskies ran up the score 24-0, and didn’t stop there.

A nice handoff to the tailback and another score made it 30-0 against the Wildcats.

Hoover kept it going all game on both sides of the ball; Devin Hatfield snagged a nice pick you can watch above!

The final 48-0, Hoover.