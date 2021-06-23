Huskies win it in six innings to roll on at state

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover took on Independence, the Huskies fighting to stay alive in the state tournament after losing to Sissonville.

We caught it tied at one with Huskies’ Abby Hanson on third, and Josi Fix hit it center to score Hanson.

That put Hoover on top 2-1.

Then, in the bottom of the third, another blooper to center; this time it’s Caroline Woody for the Huskies.

With runners on second and third for Hoover, Cortney Fizer sent it deep. Just short of that back wall, which scored both runners.

That made it 4-1, Hoover.

The Huskies kept rollin’ on, winning this one in six innings; the final 9-1.