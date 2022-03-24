HOUSTON, TEXAS (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a second grand jury in another Texas county has declined charges against Deshaun Watson.

The grand jury convened this week to hear evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The district attorney in that county earlier in the day declined to confirm the information. He did say more information will be released later today.

The attorney for Watson told the I-Team the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases.

“It’s not a new complaint,” said attorney Rusty Hardin.

He said officials waited until the Harris County grand jury finished deliberations before presenting this case.

Watson, who is currently in Berea, has denied any wrongdoing.

The Houston attorney representing 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment says no one from the Cleveland Browns reached out to him prior to acquiring the quarterback.

Watson is facing lawsuits from 22 women, but he is facing no criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury chose not to indict him on any charges earlier this month.

The women, mostly massage therapists, accuse the star athlete of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

“No one from the Browns organization reached out to me or my clients,” Attorney Tony Buzbee told I-Team reporters Peggy Gallek and Ed Gallek. “I didn’t expect them to. I would have certainly talked to them had they asked to talk to any of my clients and had the clients wanted to do so I would have allowed that to happen.”

Buzbee added that he feels the women’s civil cases are very strong.

“Each of these women has been pretty confident, pretty consistent about what has happened to them,” Buzbee said.

The Cleveland Browns said Thursday they had been aware of the case.

The Browns announced they were acquiring Watson on Friday from Houston after Deshaun initially said he would not be joining the team.

The Cleveland Browns have still not cut Baker Mayfield, who has been the starter in Cleveland for the last 4 years.

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

In exchange for trading Watson, the Houston Texans received first and fourth-round picks in 2022, first and third-round picks in 2023 and first and fourth-round picks in 2024.