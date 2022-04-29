INDIANAPOLIS – Dierks Bentley will headline this year’s Legends Day Concert, which is shifting gears to a downtown Indianapolis location for 2022.

The country star will be joined by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael. They will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park.

The Firestone Legends Day Concert had previously been held on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com. The first 500 fans to buy a lawn ticket will pay only $25.

Organizers said the new venue will allow fans to celebrate Legends Day and the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 both downtown and at IMS. Legends Day will kick off at the track with the public drivers’ meeting and autograph sessions. The speedway will close its gates early on Saturday so fans can head downtown for the 500 Festival Parade and the Legends Day Concert.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.