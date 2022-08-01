CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – ‘Inside the Huddle’ with Tony Caridi is coming back to the Ball Toyota Event Center this Thursday, August 4th!

United Way of Central West Virginia is once again hosting this event, and WOWK 13 News is a proud sponsor this year!

The event is on August 4, at 5:30 pm, and will be held at the Ball Toyota Event Center at Patrick Street Plaza.

Along with Tony’s insider commentary, there will be barbeque tailgate refreshments, a Silent Auction, Tony’s Show Guest Appearance live auction and more!

All proceeds benefit United Way of Central WV programs and initiatives.

More information can be found here.