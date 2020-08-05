Interactive Roster Breakdown: Specialists

Neal Brown has emphasized special teams since he made his arrival in Morgantown, and it showed on the field in 2019.

Good news for them, they will have their starting kicker, Evan Staley, back for another year. He played in nine games and missed three in 2019 at the end of the year because of an injury, but connected on 11 of his 17 attempts with a long of 44 yards. Staley is among the best kickers in WVU history, ranking seventh in career field goals made.

When Staley was out, Charleston native Casey Legg stepped in and went 2-of-4 from the field.

One of the biggest keys for the special teams unit in 2020 will be the replacement of punter Josh Growden. Kolton McGhee took a redshirt a year ago and will likely take over that role this year.

Longsnapper Rex Sunahara played in all 12 games last season recently signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins. He will either be replaced by Kyle Poland or JP Hadley this season.

Key Returners

Evan Staley (WVUSports.com)

Evan Staley

Redshirt Senior from Romney, West Virginia

6-1, 196 lbs

The kicker with the seventh-most field goals in WVU history, Staley is back for one more year at West Virginia and will aim to be a key figure for the Mountaineers in all 10 games this season.

Kolton McGhee (WVUSports.com)

Kolton McGhee

Redshirt Freshman from Altoona, Pennsylvania

6-0, 188 lbs

McGhee will be making his WVU debut after redshirting last season. He was first team All-State in his high school days in Pennsylvania.

Kyle Poland

Kyle Poland (WVUSports.com)

Redshirt Senior from Morgantown, West Virginia

6-2, 234 lbs

Poland has big shoes to fill for 2020 after not seeing any game action in 2019. In his career, he has appeared in just one game — the 2018 clash at home against Baylor.

Other returners: Casey Legg (K/r-So.), JP Hadley (LS/r-So.), Evan Matthes (P/r-So.); Leighton Bechdel (P/r-Fr.), Kolton McGhee (P/r-Fr.)

Departures: Josh Growden (P), Rex Sunahara (LS)