IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Fighting Tigers continue to show why they are one of the best teams in the Buckeye State.

Ironton crushed rival Rock Hill in a crosstown rivalry game 49-7, scoring 28 points in the first quarter alone. Tayden Carpenter threw a couple of touchdown passes to set the tone early.

The Fighting Tigers have two tough matchups ahead, taking on Coal Grove and Gallia Academy.