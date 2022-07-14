IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The power house Ironton Fighting Tigers held a 7v7 Wednesday.

Ironton had only two losses last season; one to Archbishiop Moeller in early September, then their second loss came in the state championship game to Wheelersburg.

The guys say that loss has fueled their fire for this upcoming season.

Two of these seniors are committed to big name schools, one to Cincinnati and one to Wisconsin.

“I feel like it was the right school for me, running back wise,” said Jaquez Keyes, Wisconsin commit. “It’s running back university! They have good backs like Jonathon Taylor and Braylen’s coming through, so it’s a good position for me to be in.

I take pride in it,” he continued. “It’s a step behind me. It was a big decision, I had some offers but this one really stood out and I’m just blessed to have this offer and blessed to be part of Badger nation.”