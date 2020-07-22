Ironton High School pauses sports programs due to COVID-19

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — When we last visited with Ironton Football they were just getting back on the field and conditioning without a ball.

In the last few weeks, the Fighting Tigers have full practices with pads and were even running plays but now for the short term that all comes to an end.

Ironton football coach Trevon Pendleton telling the 13 Sports Zone at least one player has COVID-19.

The football program along with all other Ironton sports are now on pause until further notice.

All teams will now enter a 14-day quarantine period.

There has been no word yet if the school plans to test all of its athletes for COVID-19 before resuming in-person practices.

