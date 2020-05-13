Ironton Quarterback Tayden Carpenter named one of nation’s top recruits for class of 2023

IRONTON, OH. – (WOWK) – Tayden Carpenter’s ability and potential behind center is no longer a secret — the Ironton Quarterback was recently named the 17th best QB of the top 35 players in the nation by College Football Today.

“I was kind of excited but also I thought that’s not the biggest thing I can do, I can do better than that, Carpenter said.”

“I guess I was surprised his name was out there as much as it was and people recognized it, the talent is definitely there when you see him throw the ball, see him do things, he is just a very cerebral kid, once you flip on the film there is no doubt, Head Coach Trevon Pendleton said.”

Carpenter is one of three others vying for the starting quarterback job — and Head Coach Trevin Pendelton says its a wide-open competition.

“Our mentality is if we can have people compete every week and keep people hungry that is what we’re going to do.”

And the lefty signal-caller isn’t afraid of a challenge.

“I love competing because its not really fun to just go and get a job, I’d really like to have other people compete because I feel like its more fun you know you did something whereas if you don’t you just got it, id rather compete for it than not compete for it.”

Even with COVID-19 canceling the team’s current off-season training plans — Pendelton says he still expects the sophomore to make major strides entering his second season.

“Just make sure you’re working and leading you to know there are things you can be doing to lead your team each and every day so I keep preaching that to him.

So COVID-19 pandemic or not — you can expect to find carpenter practicing trying to earn his spot as the Fighting Tigers field general this season.