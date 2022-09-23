IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Undefeated Ironton hosted Chesapeake tonight, the Tigers looking to stay undefeated and collect their sixth win in a row.

Ironton already up in the first quarter 21-0.

Tayden Carpenter looking to pass, finds Zayne Williams, who sprints down into the endzone for another Tigers touchdown, now 28-0.

Still in the first, Tigers with it again, Carpenter again looking to throw long from midfield, he spots Aiden Young in the endzone for the 50+ yard touchdown pass.

Ironton now up 35-0.

The Fighting Tigers stayed in front of this one all night long, the final 62-0.