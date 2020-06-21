Ironton’s Samantha LaFon looking forward to joining Herd after senior season with Fighting Tigers

IRONTON, OH. – (WOWK-TV) – There is no off-season for Ironton’s Samantha LaFon. Soon the Marshall commit will be trading in the Orange and Black for the Kelly Green and White.

“It’s going to be a really surreal feeling just because when you grow up here athletes they want to go to Marshall they want to play for Marshall and to have that opportunity and have that opportunity to make a name for myself there too is awesome, LaFon said.”

The Ironton standout says herd coach Tony Kemper was equally ecstatic about the news

“He was super pumped, it really felt good to have him pumped up like that because my family was really excited to and he really likes having local recruits around.”

While she lives less than 4 miles away from Marshall, Lafon says there are other reasons that attracted her to the Herd’s program.

“I know that they have rich tradition just Marshall in general, basketball and I’ve always wanted to be apart of that and I think they play with a type of swagger you know they have a lot of support and it means something to wear green and white.”

The Ironton product is also looking forward to playing with her future Herd teammates.

“I’m really excited because they are really talented girls they can shoot the ball really well and they have some really good guards I am excited to play with.”

So every time Lafon looks up at the backboard, she’s reminded of her end goal.

“When it gets hard out here and I see that, I’m just like you got to keep pushing because if you want to make a name for yourself there you got to do it here first.”

And that’s what she’s doing — and will continue to do —- until she steps onto the floor inside the Cam Henderson Center.