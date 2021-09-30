‘It doesn’t really feel real yet.” Poca football player reacts to full-ride scholarship

POCA, WV (WOWK) – One week after winning a full-ride scholarship, Poca High School senior Chazz Grady said it doesn’t feel real.

An offensive lineman on the Dots football team, his job is simple: protect the quarterback. Linemen are the unsung heroes of the offense.

While most quarterbacks get the spotlight, the spotlight was on Grady Sept. 23. Through the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes, Chazz won’t have to worry about paying for college; he’ll get a full ride to any public school in West Virginia.

“I was in complete shock,” Grady said at the time. “I thought it was a prank at first. I thought I was daydreaming.”

One week later, it’s still hard for him to believe.

“The thing I like the most is I feel like it takes a lot off my family,” he said. “To not have to worry about it. So that’s the big thing for me.”

Poca head football coach Seth Ramsey has seen Grady rise through the ranks of his team and has nothing but praise for the senior.

“He’s going to be one of those kids that’s going to go off and do great things in whatever community he’s in or wherever he is,” Ramsey said. “He’s going to be successful in whatever he does.”

Now that Grady doesn’t have to focus on how we will pay for school, he can focus on his studies and helping the Dots, who sit 3-0 this season.

It’s been a great senior year for Chazz, but more success on the football field will make things sweeter.

“If we were to win a state championship,” he said. “That would be phenomenal.”