Jackson County Speedway will honor first responders

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Ladies and gentlemen, get your engines ready, because racing is back.

The Jackson County, Ohio motor speedway is a newer track, with a newer owner.

“We came down here last year and bought the track,” said owner Mark Andrus.

This season will be filled with exciting races, and special events!

Like this Friday night; when drivers will honor first responders.

“Fire, EMS, Police, Sheriffs, Highway Patrol… all those members can come in for free. And we’ll try to honor those guys,” said Andrus. “Some of the cars on the track will have paint slaps and whatnot.”

“They put their lives on the line whenever we have tragedies happen to us,” said Davey Akers, who races at the track. “And even on the racetrack, if something happens, they’re the first ones diving through the windows wanting to make sure nothing’s happened.”

So what exactly can you expect at the track?

You can watch drivers like Davey Akers and Paul Wolford!

This is a family fun event that is affordable, and even the kids can get into it!

“There’s probably 15 and 16 year old girls and boys that actually race these cars out here,” said Wolford.

“Support all local racing, everywhere,” said Andrus. “It doesn’t have to be here, just anywhere. The main thing is getting people out here, watching.”

You can stay updated with race scheduling here: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonCoSpeedway

Doors open at 4pm on Friday, June 11th, and races begin at 7:15pm.