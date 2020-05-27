Jarrod West returning to Marshall for senior season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall’s Jarrod West will be returning to Huntington for his Senior season.
The point guard tells the 13 Sportszone he has submitted his withdrawal letter for the NBA draft and will be returning to school.
West, a Clarksburg native, declared for the draft in April after leading C-USA in steals last season with 65 and making the Conference USA All-Defensive team.
