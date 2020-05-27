Jarrod West returning to Marshall for senior season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall’s Jarrod West will be returning to Huntington for his Senior season.

The point guard tells the 13 Sportszone he has submitted his withdrawal letter for the NBA draft and will be returning to school.

BREAKING: @HerdMBB star @jarrod_west confirms to the #13SportsZone that he submitted his withdrawal letter and will be returning to Marshall for his senior season. More tonight at 11 on @WOWK13News. — Jake Siegel (@JakeSiegelTV) May 27, 2020

West, a Clarksburg native, declared for the draft in April after leading C-USA in steals last season with 65 and making the Conference USA All-Defensive team.

