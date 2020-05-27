Jarrod West returning to Marshall for senior season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall’s Jarrod West will be returning to Huntington for his Senior season.

The point guard tells the 13 Sportszone he has submitted his withdrawal letter for the NBA draft and will be returning to school.

West, a Clarksburg native, declared for the draft in April after leading C-USA in steals last season with 65 and making the Conference USA All-Defensive team.

Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories