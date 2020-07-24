Jevon Carter adds 10 points for Phoenix in return scrimmage vs. Utah

The Phoenix Suns and WVU alumnus Jevon Carter got a victory in their return scrimmage with the Utah Jazz, just over a week out from the NBA’s official return in Orlando.

In their first game back, Phoenix pulled off a nearly wire-to-wire victory over Utah, only trailing by as many as three points in the early minutes of the game. The Suns’ capture of the lead at the 6:50 mark would be the only lead change of the scrimmage, with their lead getting as high as 21 points as the game wound down.

Carter saw significant time on the floor at the guard position logging 20 minutes. He finished with 10 points, including a three-pointer and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line, as well as three rebounds, an assist and a block. The Maywood, Illinois native was one of six Suns to score double figures.

The biggest contribution for Phoenix, however, came from the young duo of Mikal Bridges (a former March Madness opponent of Carter’s in 2018) and Deandre Ayton. They combined for 27 points and 13 rebounds, as Ayton led the game on the boards and Bridges led the team in scoring.

Before the scrimmage tipped off, WVU men’s basketball celebrated the two-time National Defensive Player of the Year’s return to the court on social media.

