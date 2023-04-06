CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland grad and Wake Forest transfer, JJ Roberts, is now back home playing for the Thundering Herd.

Roberts spent the last three seasons with Wake Forest.

In 2020, as a true freshman, he appeared in eight games including one start at Louisville.

Then in 2021, he saw action in all 14 games, including the ACC title game and the Gator Bowl Game.

Roberts finished 2021 with 21 tackles, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and an interception against NC State – who Marshall will face on October 7th.

In high school, JJ won the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year, and helped lead Cabell Midland to a 14-1 record that year; their only loss against Martinsburg in the state title game.

He says he grew up watching Marshall football. So to finally be here, is still surreal.

“I’m really enjoying it,” said Roberts. “I’m just super happy. Like to be on the playing on that field, when I was watching the games growing up, and now I’m on the field… it’s crazy. It still doesn’t feel real, but at the same time, like it’s happening. I don’t know how to explain it. I really don’t. I’m just super stoked to be back out there, you know.”

