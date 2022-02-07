Joe Burrow speaks with 13 News ahead of Super Bowl LVI

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s officially Super Bowl week; and today, Bengals’ quarterback and Athens native Joe Burrow met with 13 News sports director Cassidy Wood to talk about the big game.

Burrow says he took the week between the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LVI to relax; he stayed off his phone for the most part and stayed off of social media.

He said now he feels rested and ready to go; and he’s excited to go out there and make his family and people of Athens proud.

“They made me who I am today,” said Burrow. “I wouldn’t be here without all the people that’s supported me in Athens. I’m still in contact with a lot of those people, and I try to help the area out anyway I can and I hope I’m makin everyone proud.

Being from Ohio and being the quarterback of the Bengals is something I’m really proud of,” Joe went on to say. “Growing up there… there weren’t really a lot of Bengals fans in high school and middle school. Growing up it was all Steelers and Browns, and then some Bengals fans here and there that got made fun of a little bit. So I think as a team, we’re excited to put a product on the field that our fans are proud of, and that kind of gives them bragging rights they haven’t had that in awhile. So I’m excited to give that to them.”

Our 13 Sports Zone met up with mom and dad – Jim and Robin Burrow – and two of Joe’s best friends from growing up, ahead of the AFC Championship game.

You can watch that full feature story here.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.