Joe Burrow’s parents say he has always been a quiet guy

ATHENS, OHIO (WOWK) – From a Quarterback who just made his first college start, to one about his make first pro start. as Athens grad Joe Burrow will be in the spotlight on Sunday as the Bengals host the Chargers in the only late game on CBS in Week 1.

The Heisman Trophy winner is fresh off a national championship at LSU and was the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Burrow will now make his NFL debut behind center in Cincinnati on Sunday.

We all know joe is a soft-spoken guy, especially around the media, and in recent cooking with coaches episode, I spoke with his parents and the Burrows say Joe has been that way for as long as they can remember.

