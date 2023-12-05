CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jon Carpenter is now back at Capital High as head coach of Cougar football after a three season break.

Carpenter got voted back into the position by the Board of Education Monday night.

Carpenter was the head coach at Capital for over a decade before stepping down in June 2021, after dealing with a 3-game COVID season where the Cougars finished 1-2.

He was pretty vocal about the issues he’s faced during his time leading the program; limited access to a field and not getting resources from the BOE that he said he needed.

Since his departure, the program finished with a 2-9 record in 2021, then went 3-7 in 2022 and 2023.

Carpenter tells 13 News he is so happy to be back, and he believes they can now work together to get some of the previous concerns fixed.