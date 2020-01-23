K-9 bites cow, Georgetown Co. deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A sheriff’s deputy had to deploy a taser on his own K-9 officer after it bit a cow while on a burglary call.
Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Drivers Lane in the Pleasant Hill community around 4 p.m. The first deputy on scene secured the location with his K-9 and waited on additional officers to assist with entering the residence.
A cow nearby distracted the dog, and he subsequently bit the cow, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
In an attempt to protect the cow from injuries, the deputy tased the K-9, according to the report. The dog was taken into leash control and returned to the deputy’s vehicle.
Reacting to the dog, the cow struck the deputy and property owner. Their injuries were determined to be minor.
The original burglary call proved to be unfounded.
