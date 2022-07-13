CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had some Kanawha Valley high school hoops action at West Virginia State.

This tournament ran all day Wednesday, with the championship game held at 7:30 between George Washington and South Charleston.

These squads had to beat Herbert Hoover, Capital, St. Albans, and Nitro to get to this championship game.

This is just a fun summer tournament – but it gave us an idea of how these teams will look this upcoming season.

Brenden Hoffman was sinkin’ threes for GW at no surprise, and the Patriots grabbed an early lead.

Ohio University commit Ben Nichols hit a fade away jumper to add to it, making it 15-9 GW.

South Charleston has a weapon of their own though in Bryson Smith. He hit two back-to-back threes to help close in on the Patriots.

But George Washington came out rolling in the second half to win it the final 61-42.