Kanawha Valley Regional Disk Golf tournament attempts to bounce back from pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are some sports in the mountain state is that is on the rise — but it’s not one that first comes to mind.

Disk golf is a sport anyone can play and is more affordable than most sports. And tomorrow lots of players will be in the Capital City to play three courses at two venues.

When the Kanawha Valley Regional tournament started it had 30 people in its inaugural year — last year it was just shy of 200 players — and now due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will have 80 players hit the course tomorrow.

This year’s field features an all-amateur tournament — and it’s the amateurs who make up about 75% of the sport.

The steaks are high as nearly $5,000 dollars is on the line — and the tournament director says he has seen the game come a long way in a short time.

