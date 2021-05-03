Kansas introduces Lance Leipold as new Jayhawks football coach

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls looks on against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas will officially announce Lance Leipold as the new head football coach Monday morning.

The University held a news conference to introduce him to the media and fans.

Leipold and his family landed in Kansas Friday and attended KU football’s spring game over the weekend.

Leipold was the head coach of the University of Buffalo Bulls since 2015 and won the MAC Coach of the Year award in 2018 and 2020.

At the University of Buffalo, Leipold had a 37-33 record and led the Bulls to three consecutive bowl games from 2018 to 2020.

Prior to his time with Buffalo, Leipold spent eight seasons as the head coach of NCAA Division III side Wisconsin-Whitewater, his alma mater.

Leipold is the sixth football coach hire in the 21st century for the Jayhawks who are coming off their second winless season in six years.