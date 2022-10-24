CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball head coach made a shout to coal miners and Clarksburg, West Virginia on Monday.

John Capilari, who has been the Wildcats’ head coach since 2009, posted a photo of a miner still in his work clothes and his son enjoying the Blue-White Game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The post said, “My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch out team.”

Coach Cal also said that he has tickets for the father and his family to be treated as VIPs at Rupp Arena. Although Calipari has not confirmed that he found the man’s identity, several people have replied to the Tweet with his name and contact information.

Within two hours of the post on Twitter, it had almost 20,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. The same post on Facebook also has more than 28,000 likes and 10,000 shares.