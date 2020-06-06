Kentucky Football marches in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky football held a march in Lexington on Friday.

“We’re here to fight racism, and to bring awareness, and to do our part,” Head Coach Mark Stoops said.

Wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and led by Stoops, the Wildcats made their way through downtown to send a loud and clear message on social injustice.

We marched as a team today. To demand justice and equality. To reject racism. To tell everyone that #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yVoiCV0ZQL — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 6, 2020

“Everybody needs to get off the bench and make a difference, and stand for something,” Stoops said. “We’re not gonna tolerate any more racism and social problems. And we want to make a difference, and be a part of the solution. And that’s why we’re here.”

