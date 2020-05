(WOWK) — Kentucky and Notre Dame basketball have agreed to a three-year series, beginning with a home game for the Wildcats at Rupp Arena on December 12th, 2020. The series will include a neutral-site game in 2021, followed by a game in South Bend in 2022.

The teams last met in the 2015 Elite 8 in a game that sent Kentucky to the Final Four by 2 points, 68-66.