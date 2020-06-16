Kentucky football season opener vs. Eastern Michigan moved

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — UK’s season opener vs. Eastern Michigan, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at Kroger Field.

The move became necessary after COVID-19 upended the nation’s sporting schedule and caused the Kentucky Derby to be rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5

The Wildcats will open their season on a Thursday night for the second time in the modern era.

