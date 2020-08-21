KHSAA proceeds with Aug. 24 start for practice, Sept. 7 start for games

(WOWK) — The KHSAA has upheld their July decision to start fall sports practices on Monday, and games on September 7th.

This is the KHSAA board voted down 2 other options at Thursday’s meeting.

Option 2, to delay fall sports until late September was vetoed.

As was Option 3, giving cross country and field hockey the go-ahead but delaying football, soccer, and volleyball.

So, what happens next?

The recommendation will now go to Governor Andy Beshear, who says he will not make a decision on allowing sports until he gets the full written recommendation from the KHSAA and has time to thoroughly read it and thoughtfully respond.

“I may want to ask their Commissioner some questions,” Beshear said. “We’ve communicated before. I want to know a little bit more about some of the rationale.”

Beshear said he was surprised by the recommendation because of the current level of the virus.

He says with how things are right now, odds aren’t good for playing a 10-game season in a high contact sport.

The Governor also doesn’t want to see a domino effect from one sport to another if seasons derail.

The KHSAA’s plan must also be approved by the Kentucky Department of Health and Department of Education.

