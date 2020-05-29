KHSAA: Summer dead period waived, June 15th set for practice date

(WOWK) — The KHSAA board of control met Thursday to discuss a wide range of policies as Kentucky begins to move toward reopening high school athletics.

A few key changes and important dates were announced in Thursday’s meeting.

The big one — the summer 2020 dead period from June 25th to July 9th has been eliminated.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett and several board members agreed that starting play then stopping for another month-long dead period could be disruptive. Especially considering high school athletics had essentially been on a dead period since March.

Several more important dates were announce.

June 1: Coaches will be able to meet face to face with players for meetings. No workouts or practices are permitted during this time.

June 15: low-contact sport practices may begin. Must be in groups of 10 or fewer.

The Board of Control also voted not to give any extra eligibility on the basis of Covid-19.