BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – Walker Automotive Group is going around to a different Putnam County School every Friday night, giving out free Jeep Cherokees!

All you have to do is make a field goal from 40 yards out.

Tonight’s attempt was at Buffalo High School, and unfortunately he came up a little short.

Walker Automotive also chooses three seniors, who get a chance to throw a football into this netting, and the one with the most points gets a one thousand dollar scholarship.

Tonight’s winner was Buffalo senior Alexis Bailey!

Walker Automotive will be at Nitro next week.