NEW ORLEANS – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.

The Columbus, Ohio, native averaged 21.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 assists per game as he made 59.6 percent (28-of-47) of his field-goal attempts in a 3-0 week for the Herd.

Kinsey tallied 28 points and dished out seven assists in a home win over Tennessee Tech, while contributing 14 points and five helpers at Miami (OH). He closed out the week with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a win on Saturday over Coppin State.

Marshall returns to action after the Thanksgiving holiday when it hosts Morehead State on Saturday at 7 p.m.